You talked, they listened | Braves now allowing outside food in SunTrust Park

ATLANTA - You all expressed your opinions about the new "no outside food allowed" policy that the Braves were planning on rolling out this season and they listened.

The Braves tweeted a statement saying they will now allow game-goers to bring outside food, but there are some conditions.

So, you are allowed to bring in food as long as it fits inside of a gallon sized plastic bag and you are also allowed to bring in a sealed plastic bottle of water. You are allowed one bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket purchased.

The Braves will also consider dietary restrictions for attendees and will cater to their needs accordingly.

11Alive took a poll on whether or not you all agreed with the Atlanta Braves new "no outside food" policy and 84% said they did not agree and only 9% said they did agree.

So go ahead and bring your chips, dip and whatever else you can fit into a gallon sized plastic bag.

