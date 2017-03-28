WMAZ
You talked, they listened | Braves now allowing outside food in SunTrust Park

Catherine Park, WXIA 10:23 AM. EDT March 28, 2017

ATLANTA - You all expressed your opinions about the new "no outside food allowed" policy that the Braves were planning on rolling out this season and they listened.

The Braves tweeted a statement saying they will now allow game-goers to bring outside food, but there are some conditions.

 

