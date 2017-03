13WMAZ Sports (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Cavaliers wasted no time Friday evening scoring runs against FPD. Mount De Sales struck in the first inning and scored 3 runs.

That first inning, plus a dominant pitching performance from Adam Leverett, as he tossed 6 innings, struck out 10 batters and gave up 3 runs allowed them to cruise to a 8-3 win.

