Mount De Sales Academy had a football player and 4 baseball players announce their next steps in their playing careers.

Cavaliers linebacker Will Pounds was a 2 year starter for Mount De Sales and led the team with 94 tackles last year. He will attend Morehouse College in Atlanta, and plans to study accounting.

Adam Leverette is joining the Gordon State Highlanders next season. During his time at Mount De Sales he has struck out 224 batters and has recorded 17 wins. He has also stolen 50 bases and has 41 RBI.

Jack Lipson, another Cavalier pitcher, will attend Chattahoochee Community College. He struck out 127 batters while at Mount De Sales and batted a .317 average.

The Cavalier's middle infielders, Brady Pool and Zach Tong rounded out the 5 players. Pool, the short stop will study at Emmanuel College. Tong, the second baseman has driven in 39 runs and plans to major in physics at the University of Montevallo.

