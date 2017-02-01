National Signing Day 2017

For local high school students, it's one of the biggest days of their lives. From where they're headed, to how they feel, to pictures of the big day, 13WMAZ.com is your place to follow local stars on National Signing Day.

Signees:

Peach County High School

Kyle Nixon - Troy University

Kevin Nixon - Troy University

Northside High School

Tobias Oliver - Georgia Tech

Mercer

David Durden, WR, ECI (Twin City, GA)

Tray Devezin, RB, Etowah High School (Woodstock, GA)

B.J. Bohler, CB, Ocoee High School (Ocoee, FL)

Edmond Graham, Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, GA)

Jamar Hall, SAF, Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, GA)

Robert Riddle, QB, The McAllie School (Chattanooga, TN)

Trey Iorillo, OL, Harrison High School (Kennesaw, GA)

Grant Goupil, K/P, Lake Mary High School (Lake Mary, FL)

Eric Allen, OL, Harrison High School (Kennesaw, GA)

Rashad Haynes, RB, Memphis Central High School (Memphis, TN)

Georgia

D'Andre Swift, RB, St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, PA)

Mark Webb, WR, Archbishop Wood High School (Philadelphia, PA)

William Poole III, DB, Hapeville Charter Academy (Atlanta)

Andrew Thomas, OL, Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Trey Blount III, WR, Pace Academy (Atlanta, GA)

Tray Bishop, Terrell Co. High School (Dawson, GA)

Robert Beal, Peachtree Ridge High School (Lawrenceville, GA)









