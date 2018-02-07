Full Coverage: National Signing Day 2018

WMAZ
For local high school students, it's one of the biggest days of their lives. From where they're headed, to how they feel, to pictures of the big day, 13WMAZ.com is your place to follow local stars on National Signing Day.

Send us your Signing Day photos by posting them on Twitter or Instagram using #Tailgate13 or upload them directly to YOUR TAKE.

 

 

Dooly County High School

Travis Glover, OT - Georgia State 
Desi Lester, WR - East Tennessee State 
Chad Thomas, OG - Middle Georgia State 

 

Macon County High School

Christian Meadows - Florida State
Christopher Leggette - Tuskegee University 
Abisai Gutierrez - Ft. Valley State 
Jadarrius Hicks - Highlands Community College
Trey Brown - Ga. Military College
Tra Mathis - Eastern Arizona CC
Akeevious McClendon - Eastern Arizona CC

 

Dodge County High School

Tre'Shaun Hodge - Tuskegee University 

 

Veterans High School

Justin Stevens - Reinhardt University

Jeremy Horton - University of Tennessee-Martin

 

Johnson County High School

Brooks Norton - University of West Georgia 

Bran Rawlings - Albany State

 

Perry High School

Je’corey Burks - Kennesaw State 

Logan Bailey Stinson - Andrew College (Softball)

 

Houston County High School

Jaiyon Nealy - Birmingham Southern College
Kiefer Askew - Hanover College
Keishoen Jarrett - University of Virginia Wise

 

Wilkinson County High School

Brandon Mays - Mercer University

 

Bleckley County High School

Torenio Davis - Georgia Military College

 

Mary Persons High School

Jatorian Hansford  - University of Missouri

 

Stratford Academy

Tobe Umerah (Football) - Stanford

Carolyn Dromsky (soccer) - Virginia Commonwealth 

Nathan Hunt (Football) - Reinhardt

Clifton Olmstead (Baseball) - Gordon State

 

Southwest High School

Javoris Smith - Lenoir-Rhyne College

 

Westside High School

Tavores Pearson - Westpoint (Army)
Emanuel Boone - Reinhardt Univ.
Quintaevious Brown - Savannah St. 
Brenden Anderson - Central Methodist (Missouri)
Anthony Jordan - Dodge City Community College (Kansas)

 

Warner Robins High School

Bobby Kelly -  Georgia Military College
Jam'l Dillard - Lenoir-Rhyne
Julius Cobbs -  University of West Ga.
Jaeven West  - University of West Ga.
Chris Georgia -  Murray State
Dillon Braunstein - Fort Valley State University
Jabari Miller -  Middle Ga. State
Eli Mashburn - Fort Valley State University

 

Northside High School

Kameron Tate - Tuskegee University
Marcelle Griffin - Air Force Academy
Braxton Golden - Fort Valley State
Alijah McGhee - Kentucky Wesleyan
Armand Childs - Kentucky Wesleyan
Chandler Williams - Huntingdon College

 

Jones County High School

Drake Bolus - Hutchinson Community College
Teldrick Ross - Middle Tennessee State University
Cameron Snead - Miles College

Antonio "Bull" Evans - Miles College

Quay Betha - Lane College

Corlen Williams - Southwestern Oklahoma State University

 

Tattnall Square Academy

Destin Mack - The Citadel 

 

Peach County High School

Antonio Gilbert - Pima Community College 
Rodney Howell - GMC
Mickel Aikens - New Mexico Military 
Chris Gibson - Eastern Arizona
Ethan Manns - Shorter University
Alyssa Gallagher - Emanuel College
Savannah Long - Brewton Parker

 

Rutland High School

Christa Ward - Cleveland State (Softball)

Ashleigh Huckeba - West Bend (Softball)

 

John Milledge Academy

Josh Chatman – Berry College

Cam Brown – GMC

Jacob Smith – GMC

 

Georgia Military College

Tristin Sellers - University of Virginia Wise
Aaron Dowdell - Georgia Southern University
Raekwon Allen - Tennessee State University
David Henderson - Tuskegee University
Ramero Rock - Charleston Souther University
Dameien Rodgers - Albany State University
Todd Athey - Fort Valley State
Major Bellamy - Tennessee State University
Jarquavius Wortham - Western Carolina University
Demar Holmes - Tuskegee University
Trent Levell - Morehouse College
Kishawn Miller - North Carolina State University
Adorian Beach - Appalachian State University
Khris Pam - University of South Carolina
Garrel Quainton - Fort Valley State University
Dezmond Gee - Tuskegee University
Brandon Bawn - Western Carolina University
Wallace Cowins - Coastal Carolina University
Jamal Covington - Tennessee State University
Devin Hill - Kennesaw State University
Deonte Jackson - Albany State University
Jabari Ellis - University of South Carolina

 

To Mercer University

DJ Bullard - St. Petersburg, Fla. (Largo High School)
Michael Campbell - Darien, Ga. (McIntosh County Academy)
Tyrese Cohen - Aiken, S.C. (Midland Valley High School)
DeMond Ellison    - Canton, Ga. (Cherokee High School)
Collin Foster - Buford, Ga. (Lanier High School)
Gavan George - McDonough, Ga. (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy)
Coby Germany - Grovetown, Ga. (Evans High School)
Isaiah Goolsby - Macon, Ga. (Southwest High School)
Tony Jones II  - Union City, Ga. (Langston Hughes High School)
Bryce Lawrence - McDonough, Ga. (Ola High School)
Brandon Mays - Danville, Ga. (Wilkinson County High School)
DJ McDaniel - Indian Trail, N.C. (Porter Ridge High School)
Xavier Perkins - Atlanta, Ga. (Druid Hills High School)
Kareem Rogers - Stockbridge, Ga. (Woodland High School)
Brandon Shelnutt - Loganville, Ga. (Archer High School)
Kermit Solomon - Albany, Ga. (Lee County High School)
DQ Wilkerson - LaGrange, Ga. (Callaway High School)

 

PHOTOS: Central Georgia's early signees:

