Full Coverage: National Signing Day 2018

For local high school students, it's one of the biggest days of their lives. From where they're headed, to how they feel, to pictures of the big day, 13WMAZ.com is your place to follow local stars on National Signing Day.
Dooly County High School
Travis Glover, OT - Georgia State
Desi Lester, WR - East Tennessee State
Chad Thomas, OG - Middle Georgia State
Macon County High School
Christian Meadows - Florida State
Christopher Leggette - Tuskegee University
Abisai Gutierrez - Ft. Valley State
Jadarrius Hicks - Highlands Community College
Trey Brown - Ga. Military College
Tra Mathis - Eastern Arizona CC
Akeevious McClendon - Eastern Arizona CC
Dodge County High School
Tre'Shaun Hodge - Tuskegee University
Veterans High School
Justin Stevens - Reinhardt University
Jeremy Horton - University of Tennessee-Martin
Johnson County High School
Brooks Norton - University of West Georgia
Bran Rawlings - Albany State
Perry High School
Je’corey Burks - Kennesaw State
Logan Bailey Stinson - Andrew College (Softball)
Houston County High School
Jaiyon Nealy - Birmingham Southern College
Kiefer Askew - Hanover College
Keishoen Jarrett - University of Virginia Wise
Wilkinson County High School
Brandon Mays - Mercer University
Bleckley County High School
Torenio Davis - Georgia Military College
Mary Persons High School
Jatorian Hansford - University of Missouri
Stratford Academy
Tobe Umerah (Football) - Stanford
Carolyn Dromsky (soccer) - Virginia Commonwealth
Nathan Hunt (Football) - Reinhardt
Clifton Olmstead (Baseball) - Gordon State
Southwest High School
Javoris Smith - Lenoir-Rhyne College
Westside High School
Tavores Pearson - Westpoint (Army)
Emanuel Boone - Reinhardt Univ.
Quintaevious Brown - Savannah St.
Brenden Anderson - Central Methodist (Missouri)
Anthony Jordan - Dodge City Community College (Kansas)
Warner Robins High School
Bobby Kelly - Georgia Military College
Jam'l Dillard - Lenoir-Rhyne
Julius Cobbs - University of West Ga.
Jaeven West - University of West Ga.
Chris Georgia - Murray State
Dillon Braunstein - Fort Valley State University
Jabari Miller - Middle Ga. State
Eli Mashburn - Fort Valley State University
Northside High School
Kameron Tate - Tuskegee University
Marcelle Griffin - Air Force Academy
Braxton Golden - Fort Valley State
Alijah McGhee - Kentucky Wesleyan
Armand Childs - Kentucky Wesleyan
Chandler Williams - Huntingdon College
Jones County High School
Drake Bolus - Hutchinson Community College
Teldrick Ross - Middle Tennessee State University
Cameron Snead - Miles College
Antonio "Bull" Evans - Miles College
Quay Betha - Lane College
Corlen Williams - Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Tattnall Square Academy
Destin Mack - The Citadel
Peach County High School
Antonio Gilbert - Pima Community College
Rodney Howell - GMC
Mickel Aikens - New Mexico Military
Chris Gibson - Eastern Arizona
Ethan Manns - Shorter University
Alyssa Gallagher - Emanuel College
Savannah Long - Brewton Parker
Rutland High School
Christa Ward - Cleveland State (Softball)
Ashleigh Huckeba - West Bend (Softball)
John Milledge Academy
Josh Chatman – Berry College
Cam Brown – GMC
Jacob Smith – GMC
Georgia Military College
Tristin Sellers - University of Virginia Wise
Aaron Dowdell - Georgia Southern University
Raekwon Allen - Tennessee State University
David Henderson - Tuskegee University
Ramero Rock - Charleston Souther University
Dameien Rodgers - Albany State University
Todd Athey - Fort Valley State
Major Bellamy - Tennessee State University
Jarquavius Wortham - Western Carolina University
Demar Holmes - Tuskegee University
Trent Levell - Morehouse College
Kishawn Miller - North Carolina State University
Adorian Beach - Appalachian State University
Khris Pam - University of South Carolina
Garrel Quainton - Fort Valley State University
Dezmond Gee - Tuskegee University
Brandon Bawn - Western Carolina University
Wallace Cowins - Coastal Carolina University
Jamal Covington - Tennessee State University
Devin Hill - Kennesaw State University
Deonte Jackson - Albany State University
Jabari Ellis - University of South Carolina
To Mercer University
DJ Bullard - St. Petersburg, Fla. (Largo High School)
Michael Campbell - Darien, Ga. (McIntosh County Academy)
Tyrese Cohen - Aiken, S.C. (Midland Valley High School)
DeMond Ellison - Canton, Ga. (Cherokee High School)
Collin Foster - Buford, Ga. (Lanier High School)
Gavan George - McDonough, Ga. (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy)
Coby Germany - Grovetown, Ga. (Evans High School)
Isaiah Goolsby - Macon, Ga. (Southwest High School)
Tony Jones II - Union City, Ga. (Langston Hughes High School)
Bryce Lawrence - McDonough, Ga. (Ola High School)
Brandon Mays - Danville, Ga. (Wilkinson County High School)
DJ McDaniel - Indian Trail, N.C. (Porter Ridge High School)
Xavier Perkins - Atlanta, Ga. (Druid Hills High School)
Kareem Rogers - Stockbridge, Ga. (Woodland High School)
Brandon Shelnutt - Loganville, Ga. (Archer High School)
Kermit Solomon - Albany, Ga. (Lee County High School)
DQ Wilkerson - LaGrange, Ga. (Callaway High School)
