Full Coverage: National Signing Day 2018

Macon Co: Christian Meadows - Fla. State, Christian Leggette - Tuskegee Univ, Abisai Gutierrez - FVSU, Jadarrius Hicks - Highlands, Trey Brown - GMC, Tra Mathis - Eastern Ariz. CC, Akeevious McClendon - Eastern Ariz. CC (Photo: WMAZ)

For local high school students, it's one of the biggest days of their lives. From where they're headed, to how they feel, to pictures of the big day, 13WMAZ.com is your place to follow local stars on National Signing Day.

Send us your Signing Day photos by posting them on Twitter or Instagram using #Tailgate13 or upload them directly to YOUR TAKE.

Dooly County High School

Travis Glover, OT - Georgia State

Desi Lester, WR - East Tennessee State

Chad Thomas, OG - Middle Georgia State

Macon County High School

Christian Meadows - Florida State

Christopher Leggette - Tuskegee University

Abisai Gutierrez - Ft. Valley State

Jadarrius Hicks - Highlands Community College

Trey Brown - Ga. Military College

Tra Mathis - Eastern Arizona CC

Akeevious McClendon - Eastern Arizona CC

Dodge County High School

Tre'Shaun Hodge - Tuskegee University

Veterans High School

Justin Stevens - Reinhardt University

Jeremy Horton - University of Tennessee-Martin

Johnson County High School

Brooks Norton - University of West Georgia

Bran Rawlings - Albany State

Perry High School

Je’corey Burks - Kennesaw State

Logan Bailey Stinson - Andrew College (Softball)

Houston County High School

Jaiyon Nealy - Birmingham Southern College

Kiefer Askew - Hanover College

Keishoen Jarrett - University of Virginia Wise

Wilkinson County High School

Brandon Mays - Mercer University

Bleckley County High School

Torenio Davis - Georgia Military College

Mary Persons High School

Jatorian Hansford - University of Missouri

Stratford Academy

Tobe Umerah (Football) - Stanford

Carolyn Dromsky (soccer) - Virginia Commonwealth

Nathan Hunt (Football) - Reinhardt

Clifton Olmstead (Baseball) - Gordon State

Southwest High School

Javoris Smith - Lenoir-Rhyne College

Westside High School

Tavores Pearson - Westpoint (Army)

Emanuel Boone - Reinhardt Univ.

Quintaevious Brown - Savannah St.

Brenden Anderson - Central Methodist (Missouri)

Anthony Jordan - Dodge City Community College (Kansas)

Warner Robins High School

Bobby Kelly - Georgia Military College

Jam'l Dillard - Lenoir-Rhyne

Julius Cobbs - University of West Ga.

Jaeven West - University of West Ga.

Chris Georgia - Murray State

Dillon Braunstein - Fort Valley State University

Jabari Miller - Middle Ga. State

Eli Mashburn - Fort Valley State University

Northside High School

Kameron Tate - Tuskegee University

Marcelle Griffin - Air Force Academy

Braxton Golden - Fort Valley State

Alijah McGhee - Kentucky Wesleyan

Armand Childs - Kentucky Wesleyan

Chandler Williams - Huntingdon College

Jones County High School

Drake Bolus - Hutchinson Community College

Teldrick Ross - Middle Tennessee State University

Cameron Snead - Miles College

Antonio "Bull" Evans - Miles College

Quay Betha - Lane College

Corlen Williams - Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Tattnall Square Academy

Destin Mack - The Citadel

Peach County High School

Antonio Gilbert - Pima Community College

Rodney Howell - GMC

Mickel Aikens - New Mexico Military

Chris Gibson - Eastern Arizona

Ethan Manns - Shorter University

Alyssa Gallagher - Emanuel College

Savannah Long - Brewton Parker

Rutland High School

Christa Ward - Cleveland State (Softball)

Ashleigh Huckeba - West Bend (Softball)

John Milledge Academy

Josh Chatman – Berry College

Cam Brown – GMC

Jacob Smith – GMC

Georgia Military College

Tristin Sellers - University of Virginia Wise

Aaron Dowdell - Georgia Southern University

Raekwon Allen - Tennessee State University

David Henderson - Tuskegee University

Ramero Rock - Charleston Souther University

Dameien Rodgers - Albany State University

Todd Athey - Fort Valley State

Major Bellamy - Tennessee State University

Jarquavius Wortham - Western Carolina University

Demar Holmes - Tuskegee University

Trent Levell - Morehouse College

Kishawn Miller - North Carolina State University

Adorian Beach - Appalachian State University

Khris Pam - University of South Carolina

Garrel Quainton - Fort Valley State University

Dezmond Gee - Tuskegee University

Brandon Bawn - Western Carolina University

Wallace Cowins - Coastal Carolina University

Jamal Covington - Tennessee State University

Devin Hill - Kennesaw State University

Deonte Jackson - Albany State University

Jabari Ellis - University of South Carolina

To Mercer University

DJ Bullard - St. Petersburg, Fla. (Largo High School)

Michael Campbell - Darien, Ga. (McIntosh County Academy)

Tyrese Cohen - Aiken, S.C. (Midland Valley High School)

DeMond Ellison - Canton, Ga. (Cherokee High School)

Collin Foster - Buford, Ga. (Lanier High School)

Gavan George - McDonough, Ga. (Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy)

Coby Germany - Grovetown, Ga. (Evans High School)

Isaiah Goolsby - Macon, Ga. (Southwest High School)

Tony Jones II - Union City, Ga. (Langston Hughes High School)

Bryce Lawrence - McDonough, Ga. (Ola High School)

Brandon Mays - Danville, Ga. (Wilkinson County High School)

DJ McDaniel - Indian Trail, N.C. (Porter Ridge High School)

Xavier Perkins - Atlanta, Ga. (Druid Hills High School)

Kareem Rogers - Stockbridge, Ga. (Woodland High School)

Brandon Shelnutt - Loganville, Ga. (Archer High School)

Kermit Solomon - Albany, Ga. (Lee County High School)

DQ Wilkerson - LaGrange, Ga. (Callaway High School)

PHOTOS: Central Georgia's early signees:

#tailgate13 Tweets

#NSD18 Tweets

© 2018 WMAZ-TV