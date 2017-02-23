Agent: Thunder acquire Gibson, McDermott in trade with Bulls

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 25: Taj Gibson #22 of the Chicago Bulls moves against Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on January 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, 2017 Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma City Thunder have added some help for Russell Westbrook acquiring Chicago Bulls forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott just before the NBA trade deadline.

Mark Bartelstein, the agent for Gibson and McDermott, confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press on Thursday. He said the Thunder sent Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow to Chicago. The Bulls also will send a 2018 second-round pick to the Thunder.

Gibson adds the athleticism and experience to the front line that the Thunder lost when they traded Serge Ibaka in last year's draft. McDermott improves the Thunder's shaky outside shooting.

Payne was a promising backup to Westbrook but had missed much of the season with a foot injury. Morrow, primarily a 3-point shooter, lost playing time to rookie Alex Abrines this season.

