Beef between Paul Millsap and Wizards won't end anytime soon

WASHINGTON -- Paul Millsap and Markief Morris got right in each other's faces.

Words were exchanged. Morris didn't really remember after the game what he said, or he just wanted to appear like he forgot. But television microphones picked it up. Millsap said something about his foot being on the free throw line. Morris told Millsap to shut up.

"Setting the tone," Morris said after the game. "It's all part of the game, it's all loving the game. Trash talk all the time, man."

Millsap didn't take too kindly to it.

“The difference in the game is we were playing basketball and they were playing MMA," Millsap said, who finished with 19 points.

Millsap was likely still upset from a no-call on Morris pinning him down earlier during a loose ball. But there were plenty of fouls called in the long haul against the Wizards. The Hawks attacked the basket and ended up with 32 free throws on 39 attempts.

"I'm just going head first every play. It is what it is. If we're going to jostle the whole series, then that's what it's going to be," Morris said.

In his first postseason game, Morris had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. He went up against Millsap most of the game and had a dunk off the ally oop during the Wizards' big third quarter when they went on a 20-7 run.

Marcin Gortat received a technical foul for taunting after dunking over Millsap, pushing him aside.

“They were physical,” Millsap said. “When the game’s like that, we’ve just got to match their physicality. But again, we’ve got to go get some (MMA) moves and bring them back to the court.”

Morris took a jab at Millsap before the series began by forcing reporters to call him a power forward and Millsap a "stretch 4," insinuating Millsap was "soft" by his prior comments.

Millsap likely caught wind of that.

Wall, who was a part of almost every point in the third quarter either by scoring or assisting, at one moment pointed to the court and got the crowd going after passing to Morris who dunked.

"This is my house," Wall said about the play. "I play in the moment."

