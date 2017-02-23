Hawks acquire Ersan Ilyasova from 76ers for Tiago Splitter

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 6: Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics drives against Ersan Ilyasova #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at TD Garden on January 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo: Maddie Meyer, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Hawks have received scoring help for their playoff push by acquiring forward Ersan Ilyasova from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers announced Wednesday night they got center Tiago Splitter and a protected second-round draft pick from Atlanta. The 76ers have the right to swap another 2017 second-round pick with the Hawks.

The 6-foot-10 Ilyasova is expected to add scoring punch to Atlanta's front line as the Hawks attempt to improve their playoff position. They will return from the All-Star break in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Toronto.

Ilyasova has career averages of 11 points and six rebounds.

The 76ers are 13th in the East, ahead of only Orlando and Brooklyn.

