ATLANTA -- Paul Millsap and Markieff Morris have been in each other's faces, and Millsap has been enjoying it.

"It feels good, man, to have someone in your face like that. It's been a while. So to have that, it feels good," Millsap said after the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 116-98 in game three of the first-round series.

Then, Millsap was told Morris called him a "crybaby." Dennis Schroder nearly lost it.

"Oh my God, no," Schroder said.

"It definitely got personal now," Millsap said. "I mean, I don't care. So what? Take his loss and go back to the hotel. Get ready for the next game."

On Sunday, Millsap echoed that Morris' comments were part of what has made the Eastern Conference series fun, but it was something he couldn't ignore.

Schroder told the media on Sunday why he laughed and had such a big reaction.

"Everyone knows how Paul plays. I was laughing because it's not true," he said.

Millsap scored 29 points and had 14 rebounds, his best performance of the series. Morris said Millsap was just getting all the calls.

"He just did more for his team. He's a crybaby. Get all the calls and you're a crybaby. That's how it went tonight," Morris said.

Morris was held to nine points on Saturday and was 4-of-14 from the floor. The war of words between Millsap, a four-time NBA All-Star, and Morris, an NBA Playoffs rookie, began before the series even started. Morris insinuated Millsap was "soft" as a stretch-4. Then, the two were in each other's faces in game one; Morris pinned down Millsap at one point. Millsap said the Wizards were "playing MMA." Morris said it would become "double MMA."

Well by game three, Millsap was the one who was able to get to the free throw line nine times, making five shots. Jason Smith whacked Millsap on a pump fake in the fourth quarter and was called for a flagrant. On the other hand, Morris never made it to the free-throw line.

The Millsap-Morris feud has become the dominant story line of a series that features inconsistent play and intensity from the Hawks and dominating performances by John Wall.

Millsap said the physicality and "chippy-ness" is something he does enjoy.

"We actually welcome the physicality. It actually makes us better," Millsap said. "I think [head coach Mike Budenholzer] like it," he added, at which point Schroder said, "I don't know," to laughs.

"I think anytime that happens, I think we rise to the occasion. I think we welcome it," Millsap said.

Coach Bud: few choices of words that are inflammatory....actual games are competitive and physical, but on court is customary of playoffs — Olivia Harlan (@Olivia_Harlan) April 23, 2017

There isn't much reason not to believe it. The Hawks seem to have improved as the series wages on. Dwight Howard said the Hawks had every intention of fighting right from tip-off to avoid going down 0-3.

"We came out with a lot of energy, and we threw the first punch. I guess they've been calling it an MMA match. We won the triple MMA. So hopefully we can make it a quadruple," Howard said.

The Wizards lead the series 2-1, and the Hawks have a chance to even it Monday night. That's when we'll see who will make the next MMA metaphor, no matter how tired it is.

