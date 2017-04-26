Home, sweet home: Beal, Wall lead Wizards past Hawks, 103-99

Dennis Schroder walks off the court following the Hawks 103-99 loss to the Washington Wizards in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at at Verizon Center on April 26, 2017. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Back at home, and back in charge, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and John Wall added 20 points and 14 assists, leading the Washington Wizards to a 103-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night for a 3-2 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 29 points, making a career high-tying five 3s, and 11 assists. But after his basket from beyond the arc pulled Atlanta within 101-99 with 70 seconds left, Wall responded with a 21-foot pull-up jumper.

A miss followed from Paul Millsap, who had 21 points and 11 rebounds, but after Wall's jumper was off the mark, the Hawks seemed to waste too much time at the other end and the buzzer sounded.

