NBA fines Hawks' Prince, Heat's Johnson $25K each

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has fined Hawks forward Taurean Prince and Heat forward James Johnson $25,000 each for their roles in a scuffle during Wednesday's game in Miami.
Prince was ejected midway through the fourth quarter for pulling down Hassan Whiteside from behind as the Heat center went up for a shot. Prince was given a flagrant-2 foul. Johnson then retaliated in Whiteside's defense and was ejected after getting a technical foul.
That was about the only moment in which the game was competitive after halftime. The Heat beat the Hawks 116-93.
The NBA announced the fines Friday.
