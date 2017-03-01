Paul Millsap helps Hawks hold off rallying Mavericks 100-95

ATLANTA (AP) - Paul Millsap scored on a drive with 30.5 seconds remaining and the Atlanta Hawks held off the rallying Dallas Mavericks for a 100-95 victory Wednesday night.

After Millsap's basket put the Hawks ahead 96-95, Harrison Barnes missed a chance to put the Mavericks back in front. His jumper was off the mark with Kent Bazemore right in his face.

Ersan Ilyasova was fouled going for the rebound and knocked down both free throws to extend Atlanta's lead with 11.1 seconds left.

Dallas still had a chance to force overtime, but Seth Curry slipped on the inbounds pass and Bazemore scooped up the loose ball, taking off the other way for a dunk that clinched the victory.

Millsap had 18 points and just missed a triple-double, dishing out 10 assists to go with eight rebounds. Ilyasova also finished with 18 points.

Barnes led the Mavericks with 25 points.

