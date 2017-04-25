Mascot teaches adult fan lesson after not showing good sportsmanship to kid

Dec 31, 2016; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz mascot Jazz Bear rides onto the court prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz won 91-86. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella)

It was just one of those little entertaining games to keep the crowd entertained during a commercial break.

The Utah Jazz were playing the Los Angeles Clippers in game four of the first round of the playoffs, a game they would go on to win 105-98 to tie the series at 2-2.

During a timeout, two fans-- an adult and a kid-- did a bubble race across the court. The adult jumped out to a quick lead, turned around and rammed the kid's bubble, knocking the young fan over.

Well Utah's mascot, the Jazz Bear, didn't take too kindly to it. The bear sprinted down the court and rammed the adult bubble racer. Hard.

Adult Clippers fan who cheap-shots a kid Jazz fan gets his own when laid out by Jazz Bear. Classic. pic.twitter.com/uHukfxfiRQ — Aaron Watson (@AaronDWatson) April 24, 2017

The kid won. The Jazz Bear did a little taunting after the hit, too. Always show good sportsmanship, especially in front of the mascot.

