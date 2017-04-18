NCAA expected to announce championship game sites, will N.C. host?

UNC NCAA Champions! Pics. USA TODAY SPORTS (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Tar Heel state is holding its breath as the NCAA is expected to announce Tuesday the host sites of championship games for the next five years.

In March, the sanctioning body stated that North Carolina legislators would need to repeal HB2 or the state would again lose hosting rights in future tournaments. After legislators scurried to repeal and replace House Bill 2, the NCAA said they "reluctantly voted" to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina.

The NCAA's response lacked enthusiasm due to the fact that House Bill 142, the bill that did away with HB2, continues to lack certain protections for the LGBT community.

"Clearly, they (NCAA) wanted a clean repeal of House Bill 2, as did I," Governor Roy Cooper said. "But it is important that they recognize progress."

If North Carolina does not get a bid today, experts say it could cause the state at least $250 million over the next five years.

The competition to be a championship game host is competitive. Charlotte is one of hundreds of cities nationwide that has submitted bids to be considered to host championship games by the NCAA.

As of Tuesday morning, the state of North Carolina has sent in bids for 133 championship events over the five year period.

RELATED: Gov. Roy Cooper signs HB2 repeal into law

© 2017 WCNC.COM