NCAA Football bowl results Dec. 29

Six teams took to the gridiron Thursday to wrap up their 2016 campaigns as the postseason gets closer and closer to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

First up was the Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Alabama. No. 25 South Florida faced off against South Carolina. South Florida led by as much as 18 points in the second half, but squandered the lead and the game went into overtime. On the first play of the extra period, South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers hit wide receiver Elkanah Dillon in the end zone to take the lead. South Carolina was then stopped on fourth down on the ensuing drive when QB Jake Bentley was sacked and fumbled the ball. South Florida recovered the fumble and the Bulls defeated the Gamecocks 46-39. Flowers ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more including the game-winner in overtime. Bentley was 32 of 43 for 390 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. South Florida finishes the season at 11-2 and South Carolina finishes at 6-7.

Next up was the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, between No. 18 Virginia Tech and Arkansas. The headlines for this game started before kickoff when Arkansas announced that senior TE Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended for shoplifting at none other than, you guessed it, Belk. One of the perks that the bowl game gives players is a $450 gift card that they are able to use during a 90-minute shopping spree at the department store. According to the AP, the police report states that Sprinkle stole $260 extra worth of merchandise.

Once the game kicked off, it was Arkansas that raced out to the early lead. By halftime, the Razorbacks were up 24-0. But, Virginia Tech did not let the large deficit keep them down. The Hokies intercepted Arkansas QB Austin Allen three times in the second half and scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions of the half to take the lead and defeat Arkansas 35-24. Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more. The comeback was the largest in the 124-year history of Hokie football.

The Alamo Bowl in San Antonio capped off the night. The game pitted Pac-12 runner-up, South Division champion and No.10 Colorado against No. 12 Oklahoma State, which finished third in the Big XII. This game was not much of a contest. Oklahoma State started the scoring early with a 28-yard field goal from kicker Ben Grogan with 10:28 left in the first quarter. With 11:15 left in second quarter, the Cowboys would add to their lead with a 10-yard touchdown run from running back Chris Carson (a Georgia native). Four minutes and 15 seconds later, Oklahoma State added to their lead when QB Mason Rudolph completed a five-yard pass to WR James Washington. OSU would take the 17-0 lead into halftime.Two more Mason Rudolph passes would make the score 31-0 by the end of the third quarter and by then the game was over. QB Sefo Liufau ran a touchdown in for Colorado with 5:28 remaining, but the Cowboys were too much for the Buffaloes tonight, as a 37-yard run from RB Justice Hill would cap off a 38-8 Alamo Bowl victory for Oklahoma State.

Rudolph was 22 of 32 for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns for Oklahoma State, which improved to 10-3 on the year. Hill led the Cowboys in rushing with 100 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, while Washington led OSU in receiving with 9 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Liufau was 18 of 29 for 195 yards and one rushing touchdown for Colorado, which ended a very surprising year, which saw head coach Mike MacIntyre win AP Coach of the Year, on a two-game losing streak, with losses to No. 4 Washington in the Pac-12 title game and Thursday night to Oklahoma State. The Buffs end the season with a 10-4 record. Phillip Lindsay had 14 carries for 63 yards along with 6 receptions for 103 yards to lead Colorado in both categories.

Here are the bowl games taking place Dec. 30:

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee): TCU vs. Georgia, 12 p.m. on ESPN

The Hyundai Sun Bowl (Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas): No. 18 Stanford vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m. on 13WMAZ

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee): Nebraska vs. No. 21 Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona): South Alabama vs. Air Force, 5:30 p.m. on CampusInsiders.com

The Capital One Orange Bowl (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida), No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida State, 8 p.m. on ESPN



(© 2016 WMAZ)