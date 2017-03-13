Bracket Challenge: Take on the 13WMAZ sports team!

The NCAA announced the full 68-team bracket for the NCAA tournament Sunday night and now you can make your picks and see how you do against the 13WMAZ sports team!

Over the days leading up to the NCAA tournament, Frank Malloy, Marvin James and Jonathan Perez will be filling out their brackets.

If you want to compete with the 13WMAZ team, follow this link to submit your bracket!

As a recap, here is how seeding unfolded.

Villanova (East), Gonzaga (West), Kansas (Midwest) and North Carolina (South) earned No. 1 seeds as the top four teams in the tournament.

Duke, the No. 2 seed in the east region, has the best odds to win the national championship, according to ESPN. The Blue Devils were given 5-to-1 odds to win the tournament. They were followed by their rival, North Carolina, who was given 6-to-1 odds. Three teams (Kentucky, Villanova and Kansas) were given 8-to-1 odds and Gonzaga was given 10-to-1 odds.

Kent State, New Mexico State, South Dakota State and Iona are the long shots in the tournament. Each team was given 5000-1 odds to win the NCAA tournament. To put that in perspective, Leicester City was given 5,000-to-1 odds to win the Barclays Premier League in 2016, which they did, becoming the biggest longshot to ever win England's top soccer championship.





