Gonzaga, Villanova, Kansas stay 1-2-3 in AP poll

SPOKANE, WA - FEBRUARY 18: Fans for the Gonzaga Bulldogs cheer for their team against the Pacific Tigers at McCarthey Athletic Center on February 18, 2017 in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga defeated Pacific 82-61. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) (Photo: William Mancebo, 2017 Getty Images)

For the third straight week, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas are the top three teams in The Associated Press college basketball poll.

It is the fourth week at No. 1 for Gonzaga (28-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I. The Zags received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova (26-2) received five first-place votes and Kansas (24-3), which beat West Virginia and Baylor last week, got the other No. 1 vote.

The three teams from the Pac-12 - Arizona, UCLA and Oregon - are fourth through sixth. Louisville is seventh, followed by North Carolina, Baylor and Duke.

Baylor, which lost to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropped five places from fourth.

Wichita State makes its first Top 25 appearance since last season. The Shockers replace South Carolina, which fell out after a five-week run in the poll.

Gonazaga, 28-0 (59) Villanova, 26-2 (5) Kansas, 24-3 (1) Arizona, 25-3 UCLA, 24-3 Oregon, 24-4 Louisville, 22-5 North Carolina, 23-5 Baylor, 22-5 Duke, 22-5 Kentucky, 22-5 West Virginia, 21-6 Florida, 22-5 Purdue, 22-5 Cincinnati, 24-3 Wisconsin, 22-5 Southern Methodist, 24-4 Virginia, 18-8 Florida State, 21-6 St. Mary's, 24-3 Notre Dame, 21-7 Butler, 21-6 Creighton, 22-5 Maryland, 22-5 Wichita State, 25-4

Others receiving votes: VCU (39), Northwestern (25), Iowa State (22), South Carolina (12), Southern California (10), Dayton (9), Middle Tennessee State (8), Oklahoma State (7), Minnesota (5), Monmouth (2), Miami, Fla. (2), Virginia Tech (1), Vermont (1), Michigan (1)

