NCAA returns to N.C. with two championship games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The NCAA will return events to North Carolina after selecting two sites in the state for championship games in the coming five years.

According to NCAA.org, UNC Charlotte will host the first and second rounds of the Division I Men's Basketball Championship in 2018 at the Spectrum Arena on March 16 and 18.

Greensboro was chosen as the second North Carolina site to host the Division I Men's Basketball Championship in 2020 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Ahead of the NCAA announcement, UNC began advertising that the NCAA March Madness is coming to Charlotte, North Carolina.

The announcement comes after a brief debacle between the NCAA and North Carolina lawmakers after the sanctioning body told the legislators they would need to repeal House Bill 2, also known as HB2 or “the bathroom law,” or the state would again lose hosting rights in future tournaments.

After legislators scurried to repeal and replace House Bill 2, the NCAA said the “reluctantly voted” to allow consideration of championship bids in the Tar Heel state.

"Clearly, they (NCAA) wanted a clean repeal of House Bill 2, as did I," Governor Roy Cooper said. "But it is important that they recognize progress."

If North Carolina did not get a bid Tuesday, experts said it could've caused the state at least $250 million over the next five years.

The competition to be a championship game host is competitive. Charlotte is one of hundreds of cities nationwide that has submitted bids to be considered to host championship games by the NCAA.

Click here for the full list of future NCAA Div. I Men's Basketball championship game sites.

