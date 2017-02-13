NIT to have experimental rules similar to quarter-style play

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - This year's NIT will experiment with rules, incorporating elements of playing four quarters while staying with a two-half format.

The NCAA announced Monday its rules panel has approved resetting team fouls to zero at the end of 10-minute segments in each half, as well as doing away with the 1-and-1 free throw in favor or two foul shots on many fouls.

Instead, teams will shoot two free throws after teams have reached four fouls during each 10-minute segment and three fouls during overtime. The fouls will reset at the 9:59 mark of each half.

The rules panel also approved resetting the shot clock to 20 seconds instead of going back to 30 when a team inbounds in its frontcourt after a foul.

