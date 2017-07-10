2 Bulldogs, 1 Yellow Jacket named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Georgia Bulldogs tailback Nick Chubb (27) rushes against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Georgia defeated Arkansas 45-32. (Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

UGA RB Nick Chubb and QB Jacob Eason along with Georgia Tech RB Dedrick Mills were named to the 2017 Maxwell Award preseason Watch List today.

The Maxwell Award is awarded each year to the top player in college football in honor of Robert W. Maxwell, who played college football at the University of Chicago in the early 1900s and was a sports columnist at the Philadelphia Public Ledger.

Chubb and Eason were two of 20 players from the SEC named to the watch list. Mills was one of 11 players named to the list from the ACC.

In total, 84 players from around the nation were named to the award's preseason watch list.

Last year's winner was Louisville QB Lamar Jackson, who completed 230 of his 409 pass attempts (56.2%) for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns during the 2016-2017 season. He also led the Cardinals in rushing with 1,571 yards and 21 touchdowns. In the first four games of the 2016 season, Jackson threw and ran for 25 total touchdowns, including 8 in the season-opener against Charlotte and 7 in week 4 against Marshall.

Here are lists of all of the SEC and ACC players named to the watch list.

SEC:

Jake Bentley, QB, South Carolina

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

Damarea Crockett, RB, Missouri

Jacob Eason, QB, Georgia

Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama

Arden Key, DE, LSU

Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

Shea Patterson, QB, Ole Miss

Kamryn Pettway, RB, Auburn

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn

Ralph Webb, QB, Vanderbilt

Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

Malik Zaire, WR, Florida

ACC:

Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse

Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State

Quadree Henderson, All-Purpose Back, Pittsburgh

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Derwin James, S, Florida State

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

Dedrick Mills, RB, Georgia Tech

Jaylen Samuels, All-Purpose Back, N.C. State

Mark Walton, RB, Miami (Fla.)

Christian Wilkins, DE, Clemson

Georgia will kick off the 2017-2018 season against Appalachian State between the hedges at Sanford Stadium at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 2. The game will be televised on ESPN. Appalachian State RB Jalin Moore was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list.

Georgia Tech will start the season in the Chick-Fli-A Kickoff Game against Tennessee on Labor Day, Sept. 4. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and this game will also be televised by ESPN.

