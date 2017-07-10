2 Bulldogs named to Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

uga (Photo: uga)

UGA DT Trenton Thompson and LB Roquan Smith were named the to the Bednarik Award Preseason Watch list today.

The Bednarik award is named after Chuck Bednarik and is the award given out to the top defensive player in college football.

Last year's winner was Alabama DE Jonathan Allen. In 2016, Allen had 69 total tackles including 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks for the national runner-ups.

For the Bulldogs in 2016-2017, Smith had 95 total tackles and 5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Thompson had 56 total tackles along with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

In total, 86 players were named to the Bednarik Award Watch List. 14 of them were from the SEC.

Duke Dawson, CB, Florida

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Marcell Frazier, DE, Missouri

Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss

CeCe Jefferson, DE, Florida

Jordan Jones, LB, Kentucky

Arden Key, DE, LSU

Tray Matthews, S, Auburn

Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina

Da'Ron Payne, NG, Alabama

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Trenton Thompson, DT, Georgia

Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU

Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

