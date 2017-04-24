Former Vol Hurd transferring to Baylor

Former Vols running back Jalen Hurd carries the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Battle at Bristol on Sept. 10, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Vols running back Jalen Hurd announced on Twitter that his next school will be Baylor.

Hurd tweeted a picture of himself wearing a Baylor shirt with the caption "Next chapter."

Hurd left the program at the end of October, following Tennessee's loss to South Carolina, with the intent to transfer to another school rather than enter the NFL Draft after his junior season.

RELATED: Vols running back Jalen Hurd to transfer

Hurd reportedly visited several schools including California, Ohio State and Louisville.

He rushed for 451 yards on 122 rushing attempts and three rushing touchdowns during the 2016 season, averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Hurd finished sixth in UT's record books with 2,638 rushing yards for his career. Travis Henry holds Tennessee's rushing record with 3,078 yards.

© 2017 WBIR.COM