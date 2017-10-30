Reports: Florida parts ways with coach Jim McElwain after UGA loss

(Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

Florida is parting ways with Jim McElwain in the middle of his third season at the school, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by the web site Football Scoop on Sunday.

The move comes one day after the Gators fell to 3-4 after a 42-7 loss to Georgia.

McElwain's departure caps a rapid descent for a coach who, until recently, wasn't even considered to be on the hot seat. He won two SEC East titles in his first two seasons and had an overall record 22-12 after being hired from Colorado State.

ESPN reported Saturday night that Florida was discussing the possibility of firing McElwain with cause following some of his comments last week. The 55-year-old said in a press conference that his family and players had received death threats and, according to ESPN, the university has been unable to substantiate those claims.

According to the terms of his contract, McElwain is due more than $13 million if he is fired without cause, barring a negotiated settlement.

McElwain said after Saturday's loss to Georgia he spoke with athletic director Scott Stricklin on Thursday but they did not discuss the coach's status.

“At the end of the day, we were all brought here to win and we haven’t done it,” McElwain said. “Our kids played our tails off. I still like these guys. I like this team. They're a bunch of hardworking young men. We put a plan together and had an opportunity to win and we didn’t win. At the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.”

After winning 19 games in their first two seasons under McElwain, the Gators have struggled both on and off the field in Year 3. They're in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and several players are facing felony charges for fraud.

