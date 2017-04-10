NFL Preseason Schedule Released: Falcons Open First Two Weeks on the Road

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon waves the Falcons flag before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Georgia Dome. The Steelers won 27-20. (Photo: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports)

The NFL released this years preseason schedule and the Atlanta Falcons will play against three AFC teams. Their first two matchups will be on the road when they take on the Miami Dolphins and then Pittsburgh.

Then the Falcons will host the Arizona Cardinals at their new stadium, Mercedes-Benz stadium. Finally the Dirty Birds will conclude their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

