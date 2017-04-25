Adrian Peterson excited to be a Saint, according to reporter's tweet

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- Adrian Peterson says he is "excited to join the New Orleans Saints," according to an early morning tweet from ESPN reporter Josina Anderson.

Just before 5 a.m., Anderson said Peterson told her he plans to sign a two-year deal with the Saints with a base value of $7 million.

RB Adrian Peterson's statement to me on the #Saints: “I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints. I’m (cont) https://t.co/ti4UlXxPMF — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 25, 2017

According to Anderson, Peterson said he is guaranteed $3.5 million at signing, plus $1 million guaranteed salary in 2017 with a $2.5 million signing bonus.

Peterson also told the reporter that his maximum incentives package is $8.25 million between 2017-2018. Incentives reached in 2017 will be added to the per game roster bonuses in 2018.

Anderson also tweeted Peterson's 2018 compensation is $3.5 million.

Reports began circulating Monday when the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted to Twitter that the Saints and all-time great running back Adrian Peterson are close to a deal for the 2017 season.

Peterson, who has missed most of two of the past three seasons, is one of the all-time leading career rushers in the NFL.

Peterson turned 32 last month, an age when most running backs no longer compete at a high level, but Peterson isn't most running backs. He has 11,747 career yards and averages 4.9 yards per carry.

The seven-time Pro Bowler now will earn less than incumbent New Orleans starter Mark Ingram, according to the NFL. Ingram has improved significantly in the passing game over the past two years, which would theoretically position Peterson to concentrate on early-down runs and high-leverage situations such as third-and-short and goal-line carries.

As luck would have it, the Saints visit Minnesota in Week 1 for a Monday Night Football showdown with Peterson's former Vikings teammates.

