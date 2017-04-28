Browns pick Myles Garrett No. 1 in NFL Draft

Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the second half of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA -- After months of speculation, it became more clear in the hours leading up to the NFL Draft who would be the No. 1 overall pick.

Now it's official.

The Cleveland Browns selected Texas A&M Myles Garrett as the top pick in the draft in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Garrett was not in attendance to walk on stage and join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, instead cameras were at his home to document the occasion.

Garrett, a unanimous All-American who recorded 31 sacks in three years, is just the fourth defensive player since 2000 to be selected with the top overall pick. The other three — Jadeveon Clowney in 2014, Mario Williams in 2006 and Courtney Brown in 2000 — were also defensive ends. Garrett also is the first Texas A&M player ever to go to No. 1.

Garrett is just one piece of a big draft for Browns coach Hue Jackson and executive vice president Sashi Brown, who are entering their second year at the helm. Cleveland has stockpiled picks and has five of the first 65 selections, including the No. 12 overall pick.

In Cleveland, he'll be tasked with aiding a defense that ranked tied for 30th with just 26 sacks last season.

