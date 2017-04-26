Draft Tracker: Players with ties to GA who could make it to the NFL

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of Clemson throws during a passing drill on day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

Whether it is in college or high school, there is always a ton of football talent coming out of the state of Georgia.

This year, there were 27 players with ties to Georgia that were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. There are nearly a dozen players with connections to Georgia that are projected to be draft in the first two rounds of this weekend's NFL Draft in Philadelphia.

During the draft, 11Alive Sports will update the list so you can find out where Georgia's boys land. We'll also add the free agents who sign with teams after the Draft. Continue to check this page for updates.

Potential Draft Picks with ties to Georgia (Alphabetical Order):

Adams, Montravius: DT, Auburn - Dooly Co. HS, Vienna, Ga. 6-foot-3, 308 pounds, projected 2-3 round

Erik Austell: OT, Charleston Southern - Central Fellowship Christian Acad., Warner Robins, Ga. 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, projected undrafted

Butker, Harrison: K, Georgia Tech - Westminster, Decatur, Ga. 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, projected undrafted

Carson, Christopher: RB, Oklahoma State - Parkview, Lilburn Ga. 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, projected undrafted

Davis, Jarrad: ILB, Florida - Camden Co. HS, Kingsland, Ga. 6-foot-1, 238 pounds, projected 2 round

Davis, Robert: WR, Georgia State - Northwide (WR), Warner Robins, Ga. 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, projected undrafted

Dobbs, Josh: QB, Tennessee - Alpharetta HS, Alpharetta, Ga. 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, projected 7 round

Donahue, Dylan: OLB, West Georgia - Billings, MT 6-foot-2, 243 pounds, projected 5-6 rounds

Engram, Evan: TE, Ole Miss - Hillgrove HS, Powder Springs, Ga. 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, projected 2 round

Etta-Tawo, Amba: WR, Syracuse - McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga. 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, projected 6 round

Everett, Gerald: TE, South Alabama - Columbia HS, Lithonia, Ga. 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, projected 3 round

Gallman, Wayne: RB, Clemson - Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga. 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, projected 3-4 round

Garcia, Antonio: OT, Troy - Charles Drew HS, Atlanta, Ga. 6-foot-6, 293 pounds, projected 2-3 round

Harvey-Clemons, Josh: SS, Louisville (UGA Transfer) - Lowndes High, Valdosta, Ga 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, projected 5-6 round

Howard, Bug: WR, North Carolina - Wilcox HS, Rochelle, Ga. 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, projected undrafted

Kamara, Alvin: RB, Tennessee - Norcross HS, Norcross, Ga. 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, projected 2 round

Langley, Brendan: CB, Lamar (UGA Transfer)- Kell HS, Marietta, Ga. 6-foot-0, 199 pounds, projected 7 round

Lawson, Carl: DE, Auburn - Milton HS, Alpharetta, Ga. - 6-foot-2, 253 pounds, projected 1-2 rounds

Levin, Corey: OG, Chattanooga - Dacula HS, Dacula, Ga. - 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted

McKenzie, Isaiah: WR, Georgia - Miami, Fla. 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted

McMillan, Raekwon: ILB, Ohio State - Liberty Co. HS, Hinesville, Ga. 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, projected 2 round

Myrick, Jalen: CB, Minnesota - Savannah Christian Prep., Bloomingdale, Ga. 5-foot-10, 202 pounds, projected 5-6 round

Rochell, Isaac: DE, Notre Dame - ELCA, McDonough, Ga. 6-foot-3, 282 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted

Sutton, Cameron: CB, Tennessee - Jonesboro HS, Jonesboro, Ga. 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, projected 2 round

Tomlinson, Dalvin: DT, Alabama - Henry Co. HS, McDonough, Ga. 6-foot-3, 312 pounds, projected 2-3 rounds

Watson, DeShaun: QB, Clemson - Gainesville HS, Gainesville, Ga. 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, projected 1-2 rounds

Williams, Stanley: RB, Kentucky - George Walton Academy, Monroe, Ga. 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, projected undrafted

