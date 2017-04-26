Draft Tracker: Players with ties to GA who could make it to the NFL

Whether it is in college or high school, there is always a ton of football talent coming out of the state of Georgia.
This year, there were 27 players with ties to Georgia that were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. There are nearly a dozen players with connections to Georgia that are projected to be draft in the first two rounds of this weekend's NFL Draft in Philadelphia.
During the draft, 11Alive Sports will update the list so you can find out where Georgia's boys land. We'll also add the free agents who sign with teams after the Draft. Continue to check this page for updates.
Potential Draft Picks with ties to Georgia (Alphabetical Order):
- Adams, Montravius: DT, Auburn - Dooly Co. HS, Vienna, Ga. 6-foot-3, 308 pounds, projected 2-3 round
- Erik Austell: OT, Charleston Southern - Central Fellowship Christian Acad., Warner Robins, Ga. 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, projected undrafted
- Butker, Harrison: K, Georgia Tech - Westminster, Decatur, Ga. 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, projected undrafted
- Carson, Christopher: RB, Oklahoma State - Parkview, Lilburn Ga. 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, projected undrafted
- Davis, Jarrad: ILB, Florida - Camden Co. HS, Kingsland, Ga. 6-foot-1, 238 pounds, projected 2 round
- Davis, Robert: WR, Georgia State - Northwide (WR), Warner Robins, Ga. 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, projected undrafted
- Dobbs, Josh: QB, Tennessee - Alpharetta HS, Alpharetta, Ga. 6-foot-3, 216 pounds, projected 7 round
- Donahue, Dylan: OLB, West Georgia - Billings, MT 6-foot-2, 243 pounds, projected 5-6 rounds
- Engram, Evan: TE, Ole Miss - Hillgrove HS, Powder Springs, Ga. 6-foot-3, 236 pounds, projected 2 round
- Etta-Tawo, Amba: WR, Syracuse - McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga. 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, projected 6 round
- Everett, Gerald: TE, South Alabama - Columbia HS, Lithonia, Ga. 6-foot-3, 227 pounds, projected 3 round
- Gallman, Wayne: RB, Clemson - Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga. 6-foot-0, 215 pounds, projected 3-4 round
- Garcia, Antonio: OT, Troy - Charles Drew HS, Atlanta, Ga. 6-foot-6, 293 pounds, projected 2-3 round
- Harvey-Clemons, Josh: SS, Louisville (UGA Transfer) - Lowndes High, Valdosta, Ga 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, projected 5-6 round
- Howard, Bug: WR, North Carolina - Wilcox HS, Rochelle, Ga. 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, projected undrafted
- Kamara, Alvin: RB, Tennessee - Norcross HS, Norcross, Ga. 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, projected 2 round
- Langley, Brendan: CB, Lamar (UGA Transfer)- Kell HS, Marietta, Ga. 6-foot-0, 199 pounds, projected 7 round
- Lawson, Carl: DE, Auburn - Milton HS, Alpharetta, Ga. - 6-foot-2, 253 pounds, projected 1-2 rounds
- Levin, Corey: OG, Chattanooga - Dacula HS, Dacula, Ga. - 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted
- McKenzie, Isaiah: WR, Georgia - Miami, Fla. 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted
- McMillan, Raekwon: ILB, Ohio State - Liberty Co. HS, Hinesville, Ga. 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, projected 2 round
- Myrick, Jalen: CB, Minnesota - Savannah Christian Prep., Bloomingdale, Ga. 5-foot-10, 202 pounds, projected 5-6 round
- Rochell, Isaac: DE, Notre Dame - ELCA, McDonough, Ga. 6-foot-3, 282 pounds, projected 7 round, undrafted
- Sutton, Cameron: CB, Tennessee - Jonesboro HS, Jonesboro, Ga. 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, projected 2 round
- Tomlinson, Dalvin: DT, Alabama - Henry Co. HS, McDonough, Ga. 6-foot-3, 312 pounds, projected 2-3 rounds
- Watson, DeShaun: QB, Clemson - Gainesville HS, Gainesville, Ga. 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, projected 1-2 rounds
- Williams, Stanley: RB, Kentucky - George Walton Academy, Monroe, Ga. 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, projected undrafted
