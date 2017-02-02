Dan Quinn 'concerned' about Alex Mack, Julio Jones limited for third consecutive practice

Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones answers questions at a press conference for Super Bowl LI at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

HOUSTON -- Since the NFC Championship, Julio Jones (strained toe) has yet to participate fully in practice. That didn't change on Thursday as he was listed as limited for a third consecutive practice.

Center Alex Mack was also listed as limited because of a fibula injury. Dan Quinn said he was "concerned" about Mack's injury.

“I just know his toughness and strength is so great,’’ Quinn told reporters after a nearly 90-minute practice on Rice’s grass practice field adjacent to Rice Stadium. “The good thing is I know he’s feeling better than he did in the NFC Championship Game. But yeah, I’m concerned. I’m not panicked, but I’m concerned.’’

"I'm doing good," Mack told 11Alive before Thursday's practice. "That's my boiled plate answer. I'm sorry. I'm sticking with that one."

Despite being limited so far all week, Jones said on Thursday that he's "full-go" and questioned the meaning of limited.

Veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney sat out of Thursday's practice for "veteran maintenance."

