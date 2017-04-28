Falcons 1st pick drops F-bombs on live TV, team appreciates enthusiasm

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Takkarist McKinley of UCLA poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #26 overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It was pretty late, so it wasn't that big of a deal as far as the television stations were concenrned.

But the Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Takk McKinley was so overcome with emotion after getting selected No. 26 overall in the NFL Draft that he dropped a few curse words, including the F-word, during a live interview with Deion Sanders on NFL Network.

“I made a promise to her and I stuck to it! I made that promise, man,” McKinley said on NFL Network while holding a framed picture of his late grandmother who raised him. “I told her! Before she passed away, I was going to live my dream! I was gonna go D-I! I was gonna get out of Richmond, I was gonna get out of Oakland! I was gonna go to the NFL! I made that promise to her, man! Thirty seconds later she passed away! And this is who I do it for! This is who I do it for, man!” he said, holding up the picture.

“C’mon, man! God-D–N! Get to the damn quarterback! We gonna get to the quarterback!”

“It means everything, man. It means everything. I made a promise to her,” McKinley said. “Like I said, I was going to go D-I, I was going go get out of Richmond, I would get out of Oakland, I was going to win my dream to play in the NFL, and I’m here, man. I completed the promise. That means every-(expletive)-thing to me.

“Excuse my language. Fine me later, man. Fine me later. This means everything to me.”

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn heard the interview. While they had seen a fire and passion from the defensive end from UCLA, they said that was a level they hadn't seen before.

"He is an emotional guy. You can imagine the type of energy he brings to a team, to a locker room. So we encourage that, honestly," Quinn said. He did add a few sessions with the media personnel with the Falcons would be helpful before the next interviews.

"He's an emotional guy, period. He's competitive, everything that Dan talks about here and he makes sure that the players are all about the brotherhood and coming together and the competitiveness. That is him at the core, and that was something that really grabbed our attention," Dimitroff said.

Dimitroff said McKinley was just as "expressive" on the phone while the team was on the clock.

"He was like how he was with the picture. He was expressing himself," Dimitroff said. "He was expressing himself with a lot of juice about him."

McKinley talked to Dimitroff, Quinn and team owner Arthur Blank. Quinn joked that he wasn't on speaker phone, so they weren't sure if he toned it down for Blank.

In a video call with the media after the Draft, McKinley said Sanders said it was good to have the emotion, but needed to find a way to manage it.

"I probably went on stage and said a few curse words. I slipped up, I probably got a fine before I got my new contract," he said.

But in the end, no one was too offended. It was an overwhelming moment for McKinley, who was rescued out of abusive home by his grandmother. Thursday, he fulfilled his promise to her that he would play in the NFL.

"That promise means everything to me. Without that promise, I probably wouldn't be talking to you guys right now, and that's the honest truth," he said.

