Falcons Arrive in Houston, Atlanta fans have parade sendoff

As you know Houston is home of Superbowl 51, and for the next couple of days it's also the new home for the Atlanta Falcons.

The dirty birds arrived in Houston on Sunday as they continue to get ready for the superbowl against the patriots. Definitely a busy week for them.... But before they arrived in Houston, the Falcons faithful were sure to send off the team in grand fashion. This was the scene in Atlanta earlier Sunday. Packed streets and pumped up fans hoping the next time they see the squad in the ATL, they will be on top of the NFL world, and parading as champs.

(Video Courtesy: WXIA, KHOU)

