Falcons fans spell #RISEUP with 55 Dodge Challengers

ATLANTA -- At one time, it may have seemed like the Peach State Challengers had only one thing truly in common - the love of the Dodge Challenger. But 55 members of the team showed that the Atlanta Falcons rank pretty high as well.

The group of car lovers got together to spell out the Atlanta Falcons hashtag #Riseup (yes they even included the "#" symbol) in an area parking lot. They then shared a pretty awesome aerial photo of the finished product - a pretty awesome tribute to Atlanta's Super Bowl-bound team.

The Falcons will take on the New England Patriots on Feb. 5. 11Alive's crews are already on the ground in Houston to report every angle of Atlanta's historic Road to Houston.

