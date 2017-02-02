Falcons FB and new father hopes to create and share Super Bowl memories with son

Oct 9, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Atlanta Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco (42) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Falcons won 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

HOUSTON -- For five decades, the Super Bowl has created countless memories across generations.

It's a game watched around the world, so any spectacular play will be in the sports history books forever.

Just ask a couple of the Atlanta Falcons players, most of whom have a Super Bowl memory that sticks with them from when they have watched the big game in the past.

"I guess I'd have to go with David Tyree making that catch over the middle. I mean, he was a low key player, wasn't that well known. Making a play on this platform, this stage was just super exciting. To see a player who works so hard through his career and get the accolades he deserved," the team's fullback Patrick DiMarco said.

That catch was during Super Bowl XLII when New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning broke away from multiple sacks on third down to find Tyree, who made an amazing catch against his helmet with less than a minute remaining in the game. Four plays later, Manning threw a touchdown pass to defeat the New England Patriots.

DiMarco isn't a household name. He has just seven catches and one touchdown this season. But he's been instrumental in the offense's schemes. Like Tyree, he's a low key player that could do something amazing come Sunday.

Ironically, Julio Jones is one of the few who doesn't have a favorite moment, or any memories from watching football games for that matter.

"I really do not," Jones said. "I really didn't watch NFL growing up."

Weird coming from one of the most electric receivers in the game today.

Now, the Falcons have a chance to create one of those iconic moments in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots on Sunday. For DiMarco, who has a young son, he would love to have a special memory from the game to look back on when his son is older.

"Even last week, having [my son] down on the field after the game, I was just taking it all in and that we were going to the Super Bowl. And to have my wife and him down with me, those were memories and pictures that will last a lifetime," DiMarco said.

It was a special moment for the new father as the confetti fell from the Georgia Dome.

"I actually got a picture with him and the championship trophy that one of the running backs [who] had to send to me the next day. My son and my family will be at the game, and I'm just really excited. And I hope they enjoy the experience. I hope we can come home with the trophy."

