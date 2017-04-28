Falcons first-round draft pick promised grandmother he would play in NFL 30 seconds before she died

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: Takkarist McKinley of UCLA reacts after being picked #26 overall by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Takk McKinley made a promise to his grandmother, the grandmother that rescued him from an abusive home and took him to Richmond, Calif.

But she fell ill in 2011 while he was in high school. Before she died, McKinley told her one last thing: he was going to play college football at the Division I level and then play in the NFL.

"About 30 seconds later she closed her eyes and passed away," McKinley said, just minutes after fulfilling his promise to his grandmother, Myrtle Collins.

McKinley was selected No. 26 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft on Thursday. The Falcons traded their third and seventh round picks to the Seattle Seahawks to snatch the defensive end out of UCLA, despite him recently having surgery on his shoulder after he learned he had a broken glenoid and played with it for two seasons.

But he fought through the injury, getting 10 sacks last season and 18 tackles for loss with the Bruins. Now, he's joining Dan Quinn and his "Brotherhood."

"That promise means everything to me. Without that promise, I probably wouldn't be talking to you guys right now, and that's the honest truth. Growing up where I come from, a lot of guys don't make it this far. A lot of guys only make it to middle school without getting killed or going to jail. It was getting into that gang life," McKinley said.

He said he was able to stay off the streets thanks to his grandmother letting him watch wrestling. Their favorite wrestler was Booker T, who even reached out to McKinley before the Draft to tell him that he was going to fulfill his promise to his late grandmother.

The emotion was overwhelming for McKinley, who took the stage and dropped a few curse words on live television while holding a framed picture of his grandmother. The emotion had overcome him with the realization that he had achieved exactly what he sought out to do despite the odds. With the raw emotion, no one really seemed to mind the F-bombs that came out.

"I probably went on stage and said a few curse words. I slipped up, I probably got a fine before I got my new contract," McKinley joked about afterwards.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said McKinley was just as expressive on the phone while the team was on the clock.

"He was like how he was with the picture. He was expressing himself," Dimitroff said with a grin. "He was expressing himself with a lot of juice about him."

Quinn doesn't mind the emotion. It's something he hopes he plays with as he attacks quarterbacks with his quick speed and acceleration that the Falcons envy along with his toughness. But he'll probably spend a few sessions with the Falcons media staff to get him ready for more interviews.

"He is an emotional guy. You can imagine the type of energy he brings to a team, to a locker room. So we encourage that, honestly," Quinn said.

As for his back story with his grandmother, it was something McKinley opened up with the Falcons about during the process.

"He definitely has shared that with us and how important she was in his life and his family," Quinn said.

A few more athletes will get the call from the Falcons this weekend, but none may have quite the reaction that McKinley had.

"All I heard was that I was a Falcon," he said. "That's all I needed to hear."

