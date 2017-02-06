Atlanta Falcons headed for a quiet homecoming

Buses loading up at the Falcons' hotel in Houston, preparing to head back to Atlanta. (Matt Pearl) (Photo: WXIA)

HOUSTON - The Atlanta Falcons quietly pulled out of Houston, headed back to Atlanta, one day after the wild Super Bowl 51.

After the team buses loaded up, a police escort took the team to the airport for a charter flight back to Atlanta. In contrast to the giant Atlantic Station send-off the team had last weekend, the team will return quietly to Flowery Branch later in the day on Monday.

RELATED | The real reason the Falcons loss in the Super Bowl hurts worse than anything

Sports critics pointed to the youth of the Atlanta Falcons team -- especially on defense -- when saying that this was not supposed to be their year, and that they are still growing under second-year coach Dan Quinn. But in spite of it all, the heartbreak is still real for the team and the fans.

PHOTOS | Falcons fans show super pride, Rise Up

PHOTOS | Super Bowl LI

(© 2017 WXIA)