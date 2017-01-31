Falcons hold first Super Bowl practice, Alex Mack appears healthy

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) reacts after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. Atlanta won 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

HOUSTON -- The Atlanta Falcons spent their first full day in the Lone Star State on Monday as they continue to prepare for Super Bowl LI.

The team left the team hotel at about 12:30 CT to drive to Rice University, where the players will practice all week before facing the New England Patriots.

Center Alex Mack appeared to be walking normally to the bus. It did not look like he was limping. Mack, who did not practice at all last week according to the Super Bowl injury report, was wearing a black leg compression sleeve on his left leg.

Mack suffered an injury to his left fibula during the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Ben Garland entered in Mack's place and finished the game. Mack has told reporters that he intends to play in the Super Bowl.

An injury report for Monday has not yet been released. Julio Jones and Dwight Freeney were also limited in practice last week and could not be seen on Monday.

After practice, the team will travel back to the hotel before the big Media Day event at Minute Maid Park in Downtown.

