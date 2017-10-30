Falcons snap three-game losing streak, beat New York Jets 25-20

Oct 29, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles with the ball against New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee (58) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

EAST RUTERFORD, N.J. - The Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets 25-20 on a rainy afternoon at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Falcons moved to 4-3 on the season, while the Jets fell to 3-5.

From USA Today Sports:

In the first half, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled twice on exchanges with Alex Mack. It happened again in the fourth quarter, this time in the red zone when the Falcons were trying to mount a comeback. One play later, Ryan connected with receiver Mohamed Sanu for the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown catch. But that wouldn’t be the last of the QB-center troubles.

Ryan trotted to the sideline prior to a two-point conversion try, grabbing a dry towel and stuffing it under his jersey. He kept his right hand tucked away in the towel right up until it was time to snap the ball.

But Ryan again fumbled the ball, and the Jets recovered.

On a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line in the second quarter, Ryan fired a perfectly placed pass to tight end Austin Hooper for what would’ve been a sure touchdown, except the ball squirted out of his hands and fell incomplete.

Ryan completed 18 of his 29 attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons, just one season removed from pacing the NFL in scoring – with 33.8 points a game – have slipped to the middle of the league and are posting just 21.9 per contest. Still, on a day in which both offenses were given a disadvantage with the weather, this has to be measured as progress.

The Falcons next travel to Charlotte to face the Panthers (5-3) on Sunday, while the Jets host the Buffalo Bills (5-2) Thursday night.

