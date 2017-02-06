Falcons players' classy response to losing Super Bowl

As we all start our Monday at work and reminisce on the hard loss we took last night, all is not as gloomy as it seems and our Falcons let us know that.

Falcons players expressed their gratitude for the love and support they got from their home and their die-hard fans on Twitter.

Some things in life you never FULLY UNDERSTAND!!! BUT in the midst of all God is still good! #thankuATL — Vic Beasley (@VicBeasley3) February 6, 2017

Thank you to the greatest fans in the world. #backtowork #blessed — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) February 6, 2017

Just want to say thank you for supporting us all year #Riseup #Brotherhood — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) February 6, 2017

My heart is crushed, but God has a plan for me. Blessed to play with the men on that team. — Ben Garland (@BenGarland63) February 6, 2017

Not only did the Falcons express how great their fans are, state officials and celebrities Tweeted that, no matter what, we will always be ready to rise up.

Win or lose. Still proud. I want to congratulate our @AtlantaFalcons on a terrific season. #RiseUp — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) February 6, 2017

Congratulations to the Patriots on their win. @AtlantaFalcons had an incredible season & have the best fans in the league. https://t.co/bY3iNq0hTr — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 6, 2017

Can't win them all. Congrats to the Pats. We will RISE UP and comeback stronger! Mark, we're coming for that 🏆 in 2018, lol! #ATLUnited pic.twitter.com/vsW9CiYGf3 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2017

This season has been more than I ever imagined . Exhilarating ❤️ palpitating and an unbelievable ride congrats pats. Go @AtlantaFalcons — Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) February 6, 2017

Until next year, keep your heads up Falcons, we will always be ready to rise up and cheer for you. Now get home and get back to work, football season will be back before ya'll know it.

