Falcons sign UGA decathlete Garrett Scantling

EUGENE, OR - JULY 02: Garrett Scantling runs in the Men's Decathlon 400 Meter Dash during the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on July 2, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2016 Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons signed a former Georgia Bulldog, but not one you ever saw between the hedges.

The Falcons announced they signed former decathlete Garrett Scantling as a wide receiver.

Scantling is a three-time SEC Indoor Heptathlon champion from Jacksonville, Fla. He hasn't played football since his senior year of high school at Episcopal. But Scantling impressed at a local Falcons Pro Day, and signed a deal on Monday.

"Truly a dream come true, gotta go to work now," Scantling said on Instagram with a picture of him signing his contract.

"Rise Up!!! I'm an Atlanta Falcon! Truly a dream come true, gotta go to work now. #momigotajob #RiseUp #WideReceiver" - Garrett Scantling on Instagram, April 9, 2017

In 2014 he was a first-team outdoor All-American. Last year, he finished fourth at the U.S. Olympic trials, one spot from qualifying for the summer games in Rio de Janeiro.

Now, he's making the switch back to football.

In high school, he caught 66 passes for more than 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior year.

The Falcons start their offseason program next Monday.

