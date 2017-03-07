WMAZ
Falcons' star Julio Jones all smiles after surgery

Jessie Miller, WXIA 9:05 PM. EST March 07, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga.-- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones underwent surgery and posted a photo on his Instagram, yielding a bright smile to tell all fans that everything went well. Jones posted the photo yielding a big smile with the caption,

Surgery was a success! Thanks to all that prayed for me #jetlife #blessed🙏

The surgery came a month after the Falcons' heartbreaking 34-28 OT loss to the New England Patriots. The surgery was on Jones' foot, according to NFL Network reports.

Though the Pro Bowler had frequent issues with his toe during the 2016-17 season, Jones managed to give fans a show during Super Bowl LI, with a noteworthy catch during fourth quarter and four total receptions for 87 yards.

Before undergoing surgery, Jones apparently visited Brazil, posting several photos on his Instagram account:

 

 

 

 

#blessed #Brazil

Brazil pool party

Me and a squirrel

PHOTOS: Julio Jones

(© 2017 WXIA)


