Falcons to host camp in Macon

MACON - The Atlanta Falcons will be in central Georgia next week hosting a free youth football camp.

The clinic is for boys and girls ages 6-14 to learn "proper football fundamentals and sportsmanship lessons," according to a release.

All drills at the camp will be led by former NFL players and will be non-contact, meaning no extra equipment is needed.

The camp will be help on Tuesday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at the Ed Defore Sports Complex, which is located at 2851 Heath Rd. in Macon.

All children and teenagers must be registered to attend the camp. Click here to register. Every child registered will receive a free t-shirt!

