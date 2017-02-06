Mayor congratulates Patriots on 'hard fought Super Bowl victory'

(Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Mayor Kasim Reed released a statement Monday after his city’s defeat against the New England Patriots.

In the statement, Reed offers his congratulations to the City of Boston and to the New England Patriots on a “hard fought Super Bowl victory,” as well as the Atlanta Falcons.

“On behalf of the best fans in the league, I would like to congratulate our Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Blank, Coach Dan Quinn, and President and Chief Executive Officer Rich McKay. The Atlanta Falcons had an incredible season and played a terrific game in Super Bowl LI, and we could not be prouder,” Reed said in the statement.

The team and its coaching staff had an outstanding record of achievement this season, including being named NFC Champions and our quarterback Matt Ryan earning recognition as the NFL's MVP. The entire Atlanta Falcons organization has always been committed to our city and gives back to our neighborhoods every day. Now it's our turn to proudly support them.

He encouraged the team and the city for a new season and fresh start in the fall in the new stadium where the Super Bowl will be played in two years.

“The Atlanta Falcons begin a new era this fall, playing in the world-class Mercedes-Benz Stadium. I look forward to attending the first game in their new home and cheering on our NFC Champions.”

