Reports: Georgia Dome demolition could be delayed

File photo of the Georgia Dome (11Alive SkyTracker) (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- After questions arose as to whether the Mercedes-Benz Stadium would open in time thanks to construction delays with its state-of-the-art roof, new reports seem to suggest demolition of the Georgia Dome may also be pushed back.

According to 11Alive's partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the dome was supposed to be demolished over the summer. Now, demolition is more likely to happen sometime between October and December.

Over the last few weeks, the Falcons ownership group has faced questions about whether the new stadium's architects were having problems with the retractable roof.

11Alive asked the Arthur Blank Group for comment, but they declined, only reiterating that no timetable has been set for the dome's demolition. However, in an interview last week, Blank said the bumps in the road are expected with a complex project such as this one.

"There's always an issue with a roof that's that complicated and large. It's not an issue, it's just a matter of complexity," Blank said. "A roof like that's never been built in the world, and when you build something like that's iconically unique, it does take more time, more schedule, it's more money, more of everything."

An official with the AMB Group said the team plans to give an update Tuesday on the status of the construction of the $1.6 billion stadium, however Blank insisted last week that the stadium will be ready.

As it stands right now, the first major event set to be held at the new stadium is an Atlanta United game on July 30. The Falcons don't have a home game there until week three in mid- to late-August, according to the NFL preseason schedule.

You can see an update on the progress of the project in the galleries below.

© 2017 WXIA-TV