Thousands wish Falcons well as team heads to Houston

ATLANTA, Ga -- Thousands of people jammed into Atlantic Station in Midtown on Sunday, as the Atlanta Falcons headed to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

Chants of "A-TL, A-T-L" surrounded the team buses, as they moved slowly through the complex around 1:15 on Sunday.

In one week, the Falcons will try to capture their first-ever Super Bowl title.

So, on Sunday, fans gathered to send their team off with what they hope is some winning mo-jo.

Chants of “Rise Up!” rang out as Mayor Kasim Reed spoke to the crowd, and fans met team cheerleaders and former players.

The Falcons’ five-bus motorcade left team headquarters at Flowery Branch shortly after noon.

(© 2017 WXIA)