What it looked like inside the Falcons bus during their huge send-off at Atlantic Station

Cellphone video from inside the Falcons bus during send-off

Alec McQuade, WXIA 10:26 AM. EST January 30, 2017

Thousands packed into Atlantic Station on Sunday to cheer, chant and wave goodbye to the Atlanta Falcons before they departed for Houston.

The team's motorcade drove through Atlantic Station before making its way to the airport. We saw what it was like outside the bus, but what did the guys see inside? 

Our #SpoonCam was inside and gave us an amazing perspective:

Other players Tweeted videos from inside:

For more behind the scenes and exclusive videos at Super Bowl LI in Houston, follow @11AliveSports on Twitter.

