WMAZ
Close

What it looked like through Mohamed Sanu's Snapchat glasses during Super Bowl interviews

What it looked like through Mohamed Sanu's Snapchat glasses

Alec McQuade, WXIA 11:05 PM. EST February 02, 2017

HOUSTON -- And they said this Atlanta Falcons team is boring.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu pulled out the Snapchat glasses for Friday's media session.

Not only did they give him some extra swag, but they recorded and posted anything he wanted to the Atlanta Falcons' Snapchat account.

The glasses provide a really cool perspective from the players' point of view of what it's like to be behind the mic with the bright lights on.

Here's what it looked like from Sanu's perspective when 11Alive Sports interviewed him:

PHOTOS | The Falcons Bird Lady

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories