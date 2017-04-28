Houston Texans draft Gainesville's Deshaun Watson No. 12 overall

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Deshaun Watson (Clemson) poses for a picture mother Deann Watson (left) and aunt Sonia Watson (right) on the red carpet before the start of the NFL Draft at Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Houston Texans selected quarterback Deshaun Watson in the NFL Draft No. 12 overall.

The Texans made a trade with the Cleveland Browns to select Watson. The Browns received the Texans' No. 25 pick and next year's first round pick. Watson was the third quarterback taken in the draft.

"This is a perfect situation for us," Watson told NFL Network after getting selected. "God works in mysterious ways."

Watson led Clemson to a national championship this past season over the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is a Gainesville, Georgia native and played high school football at Gainesville high school.

Watson was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, finishing second in voting last year behind Louisville's Lamar Jackson. He was a two-year starter and started five games his freshman season. Last season, he had 4,593 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

Watson was largely considered the second-best quarterback in this year's draft class, behind UNC's Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky was picked No. 2 by the Chicago Bears, who traded up one spot with the San Francisco 49ers to get him.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the Buffalo Bills up to No. 10 and took Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, to the surprise of many.

Scouts criticize Watson's accuracy and upper-body frame while lauding his leadership and ability to be clutch in tense situations.

Watson is the first quarterback the Texans drafted since Tom Savage in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The last time the Texans drafted a QB in the first round was David Carr No. 1 overall in 2002.

