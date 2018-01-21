Philadelphia police are preparing for Eagles riots by greasing light posts

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of Lincoln Financial Field before the Philadelphia Eagles play the St. Louis Rams on September 7, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Photo: Jim McIsaac, 2008 Getty Images)

It's always good to be proactive.

Philadelphia sports fans are passionate, and they are pretty excited about their Eagles playing in the NFC Championship on Sunday. But they are known to be a little too rowdy after a big win.

That's why Philadelphia police officers were out covering city light posts with Crisco before the big game against the Minnesota Vikings.

They've put Crisco on the poles in downtown Philadelphia to prevent fans from potentially climbing them later. Wild scene on the streets here downtown 4 1/2 hours before the game. https://t.co/MbODGhvuKP pic.twitter.com/TwbMAVKier — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 21, 2018

Why are they doing this?

Because after the Phillies won the World Series in 2008, riots broke out and people climbed up on the light posts and destroyed cars, street signs and just about anything they saw...out of joy, of course.

The Crisco may help, but Eagles fans will likely get creative win or lose.

