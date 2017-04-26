WMAZ
QB Josh Dobbs has been flying airplanes he built before NFL Draft

Alec McQuade, WXIA 10:52 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

Josh Dobbs is very smart. It's one of the intangibles that the former Tennessee Volunteer has that makes him a great quarterback.

This weekend, Dobbs will likely be selected in the NFL Draft to continue his football career. It could have been a stressful week for Dobbs, an Alpharetta High School graduate, waiting in suspense for the weekend to start. 

But did we mention Dobbs is smart? He has a plan B for life after football. Dobbs majored in Aerospace Engineering, something he is just as passionate about.

Last week and earlier this week,  Dobbs has been competing in the Design/Build/Fly competition in Tucson, Ariz. There were 73 teams competing, including a team from Tennessee. It didn't matter that the competition was during one of the biggest week's of Dobbs' life. He traveled with the team, and of course had a Rocky Top inspired plane.

Looks like a fun way to pass the time. Dobbs is projected to be picked in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

