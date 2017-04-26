QB Josh Dobbs has been flying airplanes he built before NFL Draft

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) is dumped with water by teammate quarterback Sheriron Jones (13) after a win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee won 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

Josh Dobbs is very smart. It's one of the intangibles that the former Tennessee Volunteer has that makes him a great quarterback.

This weekend, Dobbs will likely be selected in the NFL Draft to continue his football career. It could have been a stressful week for Dobbs, an Alpharetta High School graduate, waiting in suspense for the weekend to start.

But did we mention Dobbs is smart? He has a plan B for life after football. Dobbs majored in Aerospace Engineering, something he is just as passionate about.

Former Tennessee QB Joshua Dobbs looks forward to his future – both in the NFL and as an aerospace engineer. pic.twitter.com/zT2hox65qZ — NCAA (@NCAA) April 21, 2017

Last week and earlier this week, Dobbs has been competing in the Design/Build/Fly competition in Tucson, Ariz. There were 73 teams competing, including a team from Tennessee. It didn't matter that the competition was during one of the biggest week's of Dobbs' life. He traveled with the team, and of course had a Rocky Top inspired plane.

Passed tech inspection today, ready for flight tomorrow! Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/MxN6yKahPJ — UTK AIAA DBF Team (@DBFUTK) April 21, 2017

Rise and grind! pic.twitter.com/srKmY5VUiv — UTK AIAA DBF Team (@DBFUTK) April 21, 2017

Good to get in the air, back at it 6 am tomorrow! #bounceback pic.twitter.com/VFPYQnSBUR — UTK AIAA DBF Team (@DBFUTK) April 22, 2017

#aiaadbf U of Tenn is in the air flying mission 1. Looking stable. Success!! Huge points for determination!! pic.twitter.com/qOeClACWTt — Sandy Magnus (@Astro_Sandy) April 23, 2017

Feels good to have a mission under our belt, looking to climb! pic.twitter.com/UWV6JT1H75 — UTK AIAA DBF Team (@DBFUTK) April 23, 2017

She gave her all for Tennessee! Finished in the 70th percentile pic.twitter.com/4PzibEbBHE — UTK AIAA DBF Team (@DBFUTK) April 24, 2017

Looks like a fun way to pass the time. Dobbs is projected to be picked in the later rounds of the NFL Draft.

