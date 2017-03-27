Raiders to move to Las Vegas as NFL owners grant Mark Davis' wish

A fan of the Oakland Raiders cheers before the 2005 NFL opening game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 8, 2005 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images, 2005 Getty Images)

PHOENIX – The Raiders are on the move again, and this time they’re headed to Las Vegas.

After repeated attempts to resolve long-standing stadium issues in Oakland, the franchise secured the mandatory votes from NFL owners here Monday morning to approve their relocation.

Raiders owner Mark Davis needed at least 24 of 32 votes, and after several hours of meetings and presentations Monday at the NFL annual meetings at the Arizona Biltmore, the approval was announced.

The Raiders become the third franchise to push through a successful relocation vote in the last 14 months, after the Rams and Chargers both finalized their moves to Los Angeles.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf late Friday evening that expressed disappointment in the city’s latest stadium finance proposals and sparked a strong jolt of momentum for the relocation.

"Despite all of these efforts, ours and yours, we have not yet identified a viable solution," Goodell wrote. "It is disappointing to me and our clubs to have come to that conclusion."

The letter was in response to additional details Schaaf released publicly on Friday regarding the last-minute efforts from the city to keep the Raiders in Oakland. Schaaf wrote to Goodell that 55 acres just south of the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum were “immediately available” for a new stadium construction and the proposal also indicated that the Fortress Investment Group would offer $600 million for the project.

Schaaf had on Monday requested the owners delay their vote.

Davis and the Raiders were wooed by a $1.9 billion stadium project – with $750 million in public funding – to be constructed near the Strip in Las Vegas. The project gained significant momentum when Davis secured Bank of America as a replacement investor for the $650 million commitment that was withdrawn by Sheldon Adelson, the casino mogul, in January.

The Vegas stadium is expected to open in 2020.

The Raiders have been in Oakland in 45 of the franchise’s 58 seasons, including the last 22. The Raiders kicked off their history in the AFL in Oakland in 1960, but moved to Los Angeles for the 1982 season. They played there 13 years before previous owner Al Davis moved the team back to Oakland in 1995.

