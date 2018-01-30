WMAZ
Viral 'Superb Owl' tram photo fake, airport officials say

Liza Lucas, WXIA 3:47 PM. EST January 30, 2018

ATLANTA - Buzz is already building for Sunday's Super Bowl, but one particular photo online is generating a lot of pre-game media. 

The photo, which appears to show two airport trams wrapped in the words "SUPERB OWL," instead of Super Bowl, is calling many to scratch their heads.

Shared thousands of times online, the picture is also generating owl memes and puns aplenty, including posts from the Minnesota Zoo.

In reality, there was no mistake made. In fact, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said the photo is a hoax.

While airport officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport said there are trams at the airport advertising the Super Bowl, the image circulating online is photoshopped. 

In case you were wondering, this is what the real trams look like.

