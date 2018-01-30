Viral 'Superb Owl' tram photo fake, airport officials say

Twitter (Photo: Twitter, WXIA)

ATLANTA - Buzz is already building for Sunday's Super Bowl, but one particular photo online is generating a lot of pre-game media.

The photo, which appears to show two airport trams wrapped in the words "SUPERB OWL," instead of Super Bowl, is calling many to scratch their heads.

“Super Bowl doesn’t fit nicely on the two car tram, so let’s just stick with Superb Owl. I doubt someone will notice, surely they won’t take a picture and it definitely won’t go viral.” https://t.co/0lN9MMbHjp — Brad Ingber (@bradingber) January 29, 2018

Shared thousands of times online, the picture is also generating owl memes and puns aplenty, including posts from the Minnesota Zoo.

In reality, there was no mistake made. In fact, the Metropolitan Airports Commission said the photo is a hoax.

While airport officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport said there are trams at the airport advertising the Super Bowl, the image circulating online is photoshopped.

In case you were wondering, this is what the real trams look like.

Photo courtesy of Metro Airports (Photo: Metro Airports, WXIA)

© 2018 WXIA-TV